OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $9.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $405.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,103. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

