OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.01 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,036. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.
