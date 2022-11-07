OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VIG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.87. 54,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

