OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $8.15 Million Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 3.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 4.83% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 287,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,170. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

