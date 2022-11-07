OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,840. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

