OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.