OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

A stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,623. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.27.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

