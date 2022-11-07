OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,183,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $61.25. 82,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

