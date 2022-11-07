OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,682,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $64,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.81. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.22. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

