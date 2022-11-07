OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 206,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 136,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.5% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife by 21.0% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of MET traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,481. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.52.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.