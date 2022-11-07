OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.42. 6,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

