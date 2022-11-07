OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.