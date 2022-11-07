OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,304. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average of $359.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.