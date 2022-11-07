OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.19. 21,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.