OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.32. 7,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,931. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

