OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.