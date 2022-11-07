OPKO Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.1 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $406,760,789.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,250. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

