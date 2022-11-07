Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,831 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NKE stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $93.46. 430,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.