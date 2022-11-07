Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 175,715 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,715 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $58,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 580,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,049,664. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

