Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $47.14. 743,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,114,066. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

