Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.44. 40,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.