Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.69. 276,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,189. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

