Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $31,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 248,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,401,517. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

