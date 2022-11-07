Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 360,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 376,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,189. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

