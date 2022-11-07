Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 70.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 562,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.68. 104,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

