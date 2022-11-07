Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,636 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $137.13. 105,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

