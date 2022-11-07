Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 249.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 295,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

