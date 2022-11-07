Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 730 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.48. 108,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.