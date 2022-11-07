Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 84,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 32.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 45,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,574. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

