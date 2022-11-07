Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

ILMN stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,494. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

