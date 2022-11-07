Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.02 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.84. 226,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

