Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,694,000 after buying an additional 244,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

JEF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 21,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

