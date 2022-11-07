Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,354 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.28. 1,771,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,667,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.28 and a 200 day moving average of $295.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

