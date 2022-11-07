Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,895 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.84. The company had a trading volume of 125,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

