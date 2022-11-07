Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

