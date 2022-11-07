Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,442 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 324,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,123,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 143,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 663,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,095,061. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

