Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,876 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.01. 108,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.86.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

