Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:OPY opened at $37.07 on Monday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

