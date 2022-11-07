Orbler One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.62 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $7.62 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.29 or 0.00073934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded up 140.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00595289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.46 or 0.31007620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

