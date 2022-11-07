Orbler (ORBR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.57 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $4.57 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00053609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 97.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

