Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

