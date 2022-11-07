Orchid Price Tops $0.0987 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $68.18 million and $1.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,929.58 or 1.00010103 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00247867 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10300476 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,358,736.27 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

