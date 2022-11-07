ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ORIX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ORIX by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.