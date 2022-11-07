Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells $155,624.00 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.93. 571,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.36.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 158,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

