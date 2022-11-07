Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE OM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,860. The firm has a market cap of C$53.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. Osisko Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Metals

About Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,095,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,333,466.30. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 948,000 shares of company stock valued at $301,260.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

