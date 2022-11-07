Oxen Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $220,174.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00342187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00120684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00745514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00566312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00228358 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,596,536 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

