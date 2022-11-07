Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.36. 813,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,916,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

