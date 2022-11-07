Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $88.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 63.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.