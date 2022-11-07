Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $47.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

