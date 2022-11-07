Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.25 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCYG. StockNews.com raised Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

